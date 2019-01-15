What new IGP should do — PDP

Acting IGP, Mohammed Adamu
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately begin the re-engineering of the force to restore professionalism and adherence to rules of engagement.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja

Mr Ologbondiyan urged the new police boss to immediately set up the process of re-orientating and insulating the force from partisan politics.

He further advised Mr Adamu to remove all templates of alleged election rigging in the forthcoming elections.

Besides, he appealed to him to urgently take steps to address “the bastardisation of promotion” in the Police.

“This is in addition to immediately setting up a process that guarantees proper welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria police.

“He must note that the whole world is watching him and we urge him not to fail the nation, which he owes his allegiance,” he said.

He urged him to learn from the mistakes of his predecessor, Ibrahim Idris, to avoid unnecessary pitfalls.

Mr Adamu was on Tuesday appointed to replace Idris, who retired from service on attainment of the mandatory 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

He was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), before his new appointment.

(NAN)

