JAMB eases registration for direct entry candidates

Related News

As the registration for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) continues, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has unfolded a new guideline for direct entry admissions.

In the guideline, direct entry candidates can ‘upgrade’ their UTME form to direct entry without buying two forms.

The board said direct entry candidates would be required to provide their JAMB registration numbers with which they gained admission to previous degree programmes.

This year, the sale or registration forms to all candidates (UTME/DE) including those outside Nigeria, started January 10 and will end February 21.

Also, the 2019 computer-based test examination will begin on Saturday, March 16 and end on March 23.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in a phone interview, Tuesday evening, the spokesperson of the board, Fabian

Benjamin said candidates that applied through UTME and later obtained DE (direct entry) qualification can upgrade their UTME to DE at no cost.

”Once the candidate registers for UTME and discovers he has direct entry qualification, he or she is free to just upgrade to direct entry,” said Mr Benjamin.

“Once you have qualification for direct entry, just upgrade the UTME to direct entry. Candidates should not buy a separate form.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the board said any candidate with biometric issues should report at its office in Abuja to resolve such.

The board said it is part of its new measures to curb cheating in examinations.

JAMB also warned that a phone number can only be used to register one candidate.

The board said it discovered that some candidates tried to register their friends or siblings with the same number, warning that phone numbers are tied to individual candidates.