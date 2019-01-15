Buhari presides over “Special FEC’’

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over a special meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FEC meeting usually holds on Wednesdays but late last year, a Special FEC meeting was convened on a Friday to discuss and approve the 2019 budget proposal.

However, the agenda of today’s meeting which started at about 3:20 p.m., is unknown.

Attending the meeting are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Head of Service of the federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Others are Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser to the President, Babagana Munguno as well as cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.

