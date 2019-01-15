FRSC to begin enforcement of speed limit devices on private vehicles

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Tuesday, said it would soon begin the enforcement of speed limit devices installation on private vehicles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the FRSC introduced the use of the speed limit device in 2016 to reduce the incidents of accidents and loss of lives.

However, the enforcement of compliance with the installation began on Feb. 1, 2017 with articulated trucks.

Philip Ozonnandi, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, Ondo State, told NAN in Ore that private car owners were required to install the device to avoid having their vehicles impounded.

Mr Ozonnandi said that commercial vehicle owners had already started complying with the order for installation of the speed limit devices, adding that private vehicle owners should follow suit.

“We implore vehicle owners, especially private vehicle owners to install the speed limit devices on their vehicles in order to reduce road crashes in 2019.

“The enforcement will begin very soon at an undisclosed time and any erring motorists will face the consequences,” he said.