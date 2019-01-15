FRSC to begin enforcement of speed limit devices on private vehicles

FRSC
FRSC officials

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Tuesday, said it would soon begin the enforcement of speed limit devices installation on private vehicles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the FRSC introduced the use of the speed limit device in 2016 to reduce the incidents of accidents and loss of lives.

However, the enforcement of compliance with the installation began on Feb. 1, 2017 with articulated trucks.

Philip Ozonnandi, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, Ondo State, told NAN in Ore that private car owners were required to install the device to avoid having their vehicles impounded.

Mr Ozonnandi said that commercial vehicle owners had already started complying with the order for installation of the speed limit devices, adding that private vehicle owners should follow suit.

“We implore vehicle owners, especially private vehicle owners to install the speed limit devices on their vehicles in order to reduce road crashes in 2019.

“The enforcement will begin very soon at an undisclosed time and any erring motorists will face the consequences,” he said.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.