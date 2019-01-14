Dust hazy, partly cloudy weather to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dust hazy and partly cloudy weather conditions over most parts of the country with slim chances of early morning rains over Lagos on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Monday in Abuja, also predicted partly cloudy conditions over Abuja, Ilorin, Lokoja, Minna and Lafia with dust haze conditions over eastern part of the central states.

It said that the remaining parts of the region were expected to be in hazy condition with day and night temperatures of 34 to 37 and 18 to 22 degrees Celsius.

The agency further predicted that the Northern states would experience dust haze conditions in visibility range of two to five kilometres, with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 14 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience slim chances of early morning rain showers in Lagos with day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“Later in the day, the remaining region will experience partly cloudy condition except for Enugu, Calabar and Port Harcourt that have prospect of localised thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Dust haze and hazy conditions are expected to prevail over north and central states, partly cloudy and thundery activities are likely over the inland and coaster states within the next 24 hours,” NiMet said.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.