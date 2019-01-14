Dust hazy, partly cloudy weather to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dust hazy and partly cloudy weather conditions over most parts of the country with slim chances of early morning rains over Lagos on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Monday in Abuja, also predicted partly cloudy conditions over Abuja, Ilorin, Lokoja, Minna and Lafia with dust haze conditions over eastern part of the central states.

It said that the remaining parts of the region were expected to be in hazy condition with day and night temperatures of 34 to 37 and 18 to 22 degrees Celsius.

The agency further predicted that the Northern states would experience dust haze conditions in visibility range of two to five kilometres, with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 14 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience slim chances of early morning rain showers in Lagos with day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“Later in the day, the remaining region will experience partly cloudy condition except for Enugu, Calabar and Port Harcourt that have prospect of localised thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Dust haze and hazy conditions are expected to prevail over north and central states, partly cloudy and thundery activities are likely over the inland and coaster states within the next 24 hours,” NiMet said.

(NAN)