Related News

Yinka Badmus, a photojournalist who was remanded at the Ikoyi prison for allegedly wearing dreadlocks, has regained his freedom.

Stephen Oguntoyinbo, a relative of Mr Badmus, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the magistrate signed his release warrant from the Ikoyi Prison where he was after he was charged by the police.

According to reports, Mr Badmus was eating noodles from a street vendor near his home in the Surulere area on the 31 December when he was arrested by anti-cultism policemen.

The police, however, said contrary to the report that Mr Badmus was arrested for wearing dreadlocks, he was actually arrested for conspiracy to commit felony with a member of an unlawful society and for belonging to an unlawful society, the Eiye Confraternity.

Chike Oti, spokesperson of the state’s police command said he was charged to court and was granted bail in the sum of N50,000.

Mr Oti said he was only remanded because he could not meet his bail condition.

“This is an issue that is neither within purview of the force nor its control,” Mr Oti said.

He added that there was no section of the law of Lagos state criminal law and indeed the criminal code that criminalises hairstyles.

“Therefore, there is no way the said Yinka Badmus could have been charged to court for wearing dreadlocks by the police. Suspects are charged to court based on the existing law and not for mundane reasons,” he said.