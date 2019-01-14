SDP presidential candidate, Jerry Gana, reacts to CJN’s trial

Related News

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Jerry Gana, says Nigeria is facing serious challenges threatening its democracy.

Mr Gana was declared the presidential candidate of the SDP by a court which nullified the nomination of Donald Duke at the party’s convention.

He spoke at a briefing on Monday in Abuja where he reacted to the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Mr Onnoghen, who was represented by 47 senior lawyers, led by Wole Olanipekun, earlier on Monday was absent at the trial and the Code of Conduct Tribunal was forced to adjourn it until January 22.

Mr Gana said the trial violates the constitutional provisions on the trial and removal of the CJN embedded in Article 292 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

“The fact that the planned trial has boycotted the constitutional provision which stipulates that any infraction by Judges must first be investigated and then resolved by the National Judicial Council, “to the exclusion of any other body or authority,” has further strengthened the suspicion,” he said.

Mr Gana said Nigeria is facing external threats, internal insecurity and serious economic challenges. He also said the fight against corruption, upon which the federal government toasts its success, is being prosecuted in a manner that tends towards the disruption of the constitutional order.

Mr Gana called on all lovers of democracy to close ranks and confront the emerging trend towards the institutionalisation of cultic principles and “gangsterism” in the political and governance processes.

This “gangsterism”, he said, is seen in “the invasion of the homes of serving Justices of the High Courts as well as the apex courts, the selective trial of the Senate President and head of the second arm of government, The prosecution of the President, Nigerian Bar Association, and now the record-breaking commencement of trial against the person of the Chief Justice of the Federation and head of the judicial arm of government.”

Mr Gana said it is not only the judiciary that is under attack but also the media, making reference to the invasion of Daily Trust newspaper’s premises and the arrest of its reporter.

“All of the above happenings at this critical time, weeks to the all-important 2019 general elections tend to mark a clear indication of an agenda by the federal government to muzzle both the bench and the bar, under circumstances that suggest anything but due process.

“The rule of law and social justice remain the bastion of democracy anywhere in the world. When the rule of law and social justice are violated, democracy lacks credibility and legitimacy. Sadly, such forces, if not promptly arrested and seriously contained can easily lead to the truncation of our hard earned democracy.”

Noting he agreed corruption must be ruthlessly fought, he said he believes government must never give the impression the fight against corruption is protective to those who belong to the “circle of leadership”, as such would turn the war into a “cult-like fiefdom” where only the initiates are set free.

He urged the federal government to respect the law of the land and follow due process in pursuing the case “as any contrary action will not only undermine the Nigerian Constitution and the Judiciary but will heat up the polity unnecessarily at this sensitive period of electioneering campaign towards the general elections.”

He said this is an opportunity for President Muhammadu Buhari to prove to Nigerians that the public perception in many quarters that the move is aimed at emasculating and intimidating the Judiciary ahead of the coming general election is wrong.