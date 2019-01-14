Asset Declaration: APC blames CJN’s absence from trial on South-south governors

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: DailyPost
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has blamed the forum of South-south governors for the absence of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, from his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The Code of Conduct Bureau arraigned Mr Onnoghen on Monday before the tribunal.

Earlier on Sunday, six governors from the South-South region rose from an emergency meeting Abuja urging Mr Walter to boycott the arraignment.

Mr Onnoghen is from Cross River, a state in the South-south region.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of leading a segment of the society into believing the trial has a political, ethnic and religious undertone.

He accused the PDP of trying to heat up the polity by evoking “primordial sentiments”.

Mr Issa-Onilu said: “The call by the PDP’s South-south governors for the CJN’s boycott of the CCT trial further cements our position. Let it be reiterated that nobody no matter how highly placed should be above the laws of the land.

“We wish to put on record that the virulent attack that has come from the PDP in the wake of the trial of the CJN over alleged false asset declaration is particularly worrisome and suspicious.”

The APC spokesperson accused the PDP of being sympathetic to corruption and suggested there is a relationship between the opposition, some aspect of the judiciary and civil society organisations.

“The likely affinity existing between the PDP and a section of the judiciary is further accentuated by the nonappearance of Justice Onnoghen before the Code of Conduct Tribunal on Monday in line with the suggestions made by the PDP governors from the South-south on Sunday,” he said.

“The only logical conclusion in the circumstance is that realising the refusal of Nigerians to allow the deception of the PDP con them into returning the party to power, the opposition party has alongside some pliable human rights activists devised a plot to distract the APC and indeed the good people of Nigeria from addressing the very important issues on the APC’s manifesto in the electioneering process.”

