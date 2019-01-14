Action Alliance adopts Atiku as presidential candidate

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

The Action Alliance (AA) on Monday reaffirmed its support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming presidential election.

The AA National Chairman, Kenneth Udeze, who stated this at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

“We are for Atiku/Obi leadership and we are glad to work with all believers of true federalism and efficient administration of governance at all levels to accomplish this as we approach the forthcoming elections.

“The National Executives Committee (NEC) of our party are on the same page concerning our support for Atiku, same with all our state chapters in this matter.

“We hereby restate out position through this medium that AA as a certified and active member of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) have not for a moment reconsidered or wished to alter that position.

“For your information, AA moved the motion for the adoption of Atiku as the Presidential Candidate of CUPP, and we are on it to the end,” he said.

He said the support for Atiku/Obi was the support for the growth of the country’s democracy and the required restructuring of the country.

Mr Udeze added that Ugwunmba Nwosu still remained the governorship candidate of AA in lmo State, and he is the one running for the election under the party, not Governor Rochas Okorocha.

“We shall do our best to deliver him, as he still remains the Candidate to beat among all the gubernatorial candidates.

“On this note, let me warn all our members in Nigeria, and the lmo State Chapter, in particular that we don’t need any infraction in our party (in fact there is no room for that).

“It is our unshakable/unfailing resolve to work for the emergence of Atiku/Obi, in the presidential election, and that we must not only be seen to be doing, but to truly do.

“I will not hesitate to invoke from relevant sections of our Party Constitution to deal with erring members no matter how highly placed, as AA constitution which I swore to protect remains supremely sacrosanct. Please be warned,” he said.

He also called the federal government to implement its agreement with the Nigerian Labour Congress on the proposed N30,000 new national minimum wage.

(NAN)

