Dino Melaye’s absence stalls trial

The trial of a the senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, stalled on Monday as the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama refused to go ahead due to his absence.

Mr Melaye is facing trial for allegedly providing false information to the public regarding an assassination attempt against him.

He was arraigned by the federal government through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation. The matter was slated for today for the continuation of hearing.

On Monday, the prosecution counsel, Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that the defence counsel had served him application, requesting an adjournment since Mr Melaye is still in custody.

“My lord, the case is for continuation of hearing for the prosecution. The defendant counsel approached us this morning explaining the circumstance for which his client could not be in court,” he said.

“Craving my indulgence since we have two dates for the hearing of this case, we have no problem, we agree to the proposal and if the defence counsel us that he would be here on the same date.”

On his part, the defence counsel, Olusegun Jolaawoz explained to the court why there was the need for an adjournment.

“We did inform the counsel that our client could not be able to be here because he is on remand.

“We went on extra mile to obtain an order given by Justice Alilu on January 9. He ordered that the defendant be remanded in police custody for an initial period of 14 days, “Mr Jolaawo added.

After listening to both counsels, the judge, Olasumbo Goodluck, adjourned to January 28 for continuation of hearing.