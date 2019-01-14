Sultan, Onaiyekan lead religious leaders to parley on peaceful elections

Related News

Determined to ensure the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria are peaceful, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Archbishop of Abuja, John Onaiyekan, will on Wednesday lead religious leaders across the nation in a two-day conference on the role of interfaith communities during the polls.

Coming under the auspices of the General Assembly of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace [IDFP], the conference, slated for Abuja, will also discuss the imperative of national security in the conduct of the election, the body’s Co-Chairmen, Ishaq Sanni and Sunday Onuoha.

IDFP is a national interfaith and intercultural dialogue forum that has the peaceful co-existence of all government recognised religions as well as ethnic groups in Nigeria as its central objective.

A statement by the group said other participants at the conference themed, “2019 Elections and National Security: The Role of Interfaith Communities” include the leadership of the three arms of the federal government, all state governors, the minister of Federal Capital Territory and INEC.

Other participants are heads of security agencies, traditional rulers across all the geo-political zones, chairmen of all registered political parties, labour unions, student bodies, NGOs, socio-cultural and women organisations.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by J. U. K. Igwe (SAN) and the Wazirin Katsina, Sani Lugga, a professor, while all KAICIID Dialogue Centre Fellows in Nigeria will be observers at the conference.

The Vienna based KAICCID is the only intergovernmental organisation with a Board of Directors made up of representatives from major world religions and founded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Austria and Kingdom of Spain.

The Holy See is admitted as a Founding Observer to the centre.

The establishment of IDFP in February 2016 was funded and facilitated by KAICIID Dialogue Centre, Vienna, in partnership and collaboration with Interfaith Mediation Centre [IMC], IPCR and The Kukah Centre.