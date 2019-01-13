My administration will make education Nigeria’s new oil, gold – Ezekwesili

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili in Premium Times office.
Obiageli Ezekwesili, the Presidential Candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), says she will make education Nigeria’s new oil well and gold mine if elected.

Ms Ezekwesili made the pledge during her presidential campaign visit to Mohammad Baba, the Hakimi of Ushafa, in Bwari Area Council, FCT, on Sunday.

According to her, education will fast-track the quest for all-round development of the country and open doors for various segments of the nation to fully develop.

She said the ACPN government under her would equally give priority to agriculture, security, youth and women empowerment to alleviate poverty in the country.

“I am running so that women, children and young people will prosper and achieve their goals.

“We will liberate Nigeria, rescue the youths and less privileged from sufferings and set the country on the path of prosperity.

“Education will become our new oil wells and gold mines through adequate policies,” she said.

The candidate, however, advised supporters of the party to form a united front to enable the party to attain victory during the general election.

Responding, the Hakimi of Ushafa, said Nigeria at the moment needed somebody like Ezekwesili to rescue it from its numerous challenges for better.

He noted that women were good managers and had solutions to the problems confronting the country. (NAN)

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.