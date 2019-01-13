Boko Haram: Soldiers defuse bomb planted on Borno road

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops had successfully defused a bomb planted by Boko Haram insurgents on Kawuri-Alauri Road in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.
In a Twitter post, the army said that troops of the 222 Battalion on clearance operations defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) planted on the road by the insurgents.
“At about 1:00 p.m today, 13th January, 2019; gallant troops of 222 Battalion Konduga, on clearance patrol with the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Scanning Team, operating along Konduga-Aulari Road, recovered IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists along Kawuri-Aulari Road. The IEDs were successfully detonated,” it said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.