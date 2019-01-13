Boko Haram: Soldiers defuse bomb planted on Borno road

Related News

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops had successfully defused a bomb planted by Boko Haram insurgents on Kawuri-Alauri Road in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

In a Twitter post, the army said that troops of the 222 Battalion on clearance operations defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) planted on the road by the insurgents.

“At about 1:00 p.m today, 13th January, 2019; gallant troops of 222 Battalion Konduga, on clearance patrol with the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Scanning Team, operating along Konduga-Aulari Road, recovered IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists along Kawuri-Aulari Road. The IEDs were successfully detonated,” it said.

(NAN)