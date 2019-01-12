What the weather would look like on Sunday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and dust hazy weather conditions over most parts of the country on Sunday, with early morning mist/fog and partly cloudy conditions over some southern cities.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the central states with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 15 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 31 to 35 and 11 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, southern states are expected to experience hazy conditions over the inland cities with early morning mist/fog conditions over the coastal region.

“There are chances of partly cloudy conditions over the coastal cities in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 17 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are expected to prevail over North, Central and inland cities while early morning mist/fog and partly cloudy conditions are likely over the coast within the next 24 hours,” NiMet said.

