Mission advises Nigerian travelers to declare currency above $3000, jewelries in Ethiopia

Ethiopia on map
The Embassy and Permanent Mission of Nigeria in Ethiopia has advised Nigerians traveling to the country to declare foreign currency exceeding $3000 or its equivalent and other valuable like jewelries.

Kaston Ojomo, spokesperson of the Nigerian Embassy and Permanent Mission to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, said this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the advice became necessary to safeguard Nigerian travelers from having their monies and valuables confiscated by the Ethiopian authorities.

“Foreign currencies in excess of 3000 dollars per person or its equivalent in foreign currency, as well as valuables, should be declared to the Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Service on arrival to Ethiopia.

“Transit passengers staying longer than 24 hours in Ethiopia are also required to declare to the Ethiopian Customs any sum of money exceeding the amount or its equivalent in foreign currency, by completing the foreign currency customs declaration form as well.

“Please avail yourselves of using the safe boxes installed in the airport by the Ethiopian Airlines for the safe keeping of your valuables and monies, if you are unwilling to declare them.

“It is guaranteed that your belongings will be safe and will be retrieved on your way out of the country,” he said.

He said the mission could be reached for further information through its office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and email address: Addis_Nigeria@yahoo.com as well as Phone No: +251111550020.

(NAN)

