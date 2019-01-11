Voters to collect PVCs at registration areas, wards – INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the collection of permanent voters cards (PVCs) by voters will take place at registration areas and wards.

The commission, in a statement by Festus Okoye, its chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee on Friday said these areas and wards will be in charge of the collection exercise between January l6 and 21.

“Collection of the Permanent Votets’ Cards (PVCs) by members of the public which is being done presently at the Commission‘s Local Government Offices is to be devolved to the 8.809 Registration Areas/Wards from l6th to 21st January 20l9 (including Saturday and Sunday),” it said

This decision according to the statement was taken at the commission’s regular weekly meeting on Thursday January 10 following requests by the public.

The commission carried out the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise between April 27, 2017 to August 31, 20l8 during which 14,283.734 new voters were registered.

Subsequently, the commission said it has printed the PVCs of the new registrants and delivered them to the states.

There are however still complaints from citizens, who were told their cards were not ready.

After January 21, the commission said collection of PVCs will revert to the commission’s local government offices and other designated centres to be determined by the states until February 8.

The commission emphasised there would not be an extension beyond this deadline for collection.

“There will be no extension for the collection of PVCs after the 8th day of February 20l9.”

The commission urged all registered voters yet to collect their PVCs to seize this opportunity to do so personally.

The commission recently released the updated voter register showing total number of registered voters as 84 million.

It said it will give account of the number of PVCs collected at the end and the balance from previous registrations “in the spirit of transparency”.

It said all uncollected PVCs will be kept in a secure place until the general elections are over.