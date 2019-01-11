Sunny, dust hazy weather to prevail on Saturday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says most parts of the country will record sunny and dust hazy weather conditions on Saturday.

It added in its Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja, that some southern cities would record early morning mist/fog and partly cloudy conditions “with chances of dust haze condition over the central states”.

The agency said that visibility range of two to five kilometres were expected over Bida, Minna and Abuja with day and night temperatures of 28 to 36 and 12 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

It predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions and prospects of dust haze in visibility of one to three kilometres over Yelwa.

It added that the states would experience day and night temperatures of 31 to 35 and 11 to 18 degrees Celsius.

NiMet also predicted that Southern States will experience haze condition over inland cities with early morning mist expected over the coastal region.

“There are chances of partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon and evening, with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 17 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are expected to prevail over north, central and inland states with early morning mist/fog and partly cloudy conditions likely over the coast within the next 24 hours,” it stated.

(NAN)