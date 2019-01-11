DSTV: We’ll not operate pay as you view system – Multichoice

Multichoice, the digital satellite television operator announced on Friday that the company would not operate the “pay as you view’’ tariff system in Nigeria, in spite of demands for such.

The Chief Customer Officer of Multichoice, Martin Mabutho, made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Mr Mabutho’s stance comes against the backdrop of persistent clamour by the company’s teeming subscribers for the introduction of a pay as you view tariff plan in Africa’s most populous nation.

“We are not going to introduce pay as you view system. Our contract with our suppliers is on month to month basis,’’ he stated.

South Africa’s Multichoice has dominated the satellite broadcast space in Nigeria since the past 25 and has remained adamant not to introduce the pay as you view system.

“The issue of not introducing pay as you view remains. Nothing will change it.

“We are not going to do it. Our contract with our suppliers are month to month basis. The channels do not belong to Multichoice.

“What we do is to slash our prices in half to make our customers enjoy our services.’’

Mr Mabutho said Multichoice would continue to give acquisition promos or loyalty promos to customers every quarter as incentives.

Customers pay on month to month basis to enjoy the services of the company whether channels are watched or not.

Customers on the premium dual-view platform pay N18, 000 monthly to watch various channels, while those on compact plus pay N10, 650 to have access to about 173 channels.

Similarly, those on Compact platform pay N6, 800 monthly, while customers on Family pay N4000 to have access to109 channels on the network.

Those on GOTV Max pay N3, 200 to watch 72 channels, while those on Plus pay N1, 900 monthly to have access to 64 channels, among other tariff plans.

Multichoice opened shop in Nigeria in 1994.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.