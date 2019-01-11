Remi Tinubu’s office burgled — Aide

Related News

The National Assembly office of a senator, Oluremi Tinubu (APC, Lagos Central) in Abuja, was burgled on Thursday, with some items carted away.

Mrs Tinubu’s husband, Bola Tinubu, is a leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu.

A statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES by her legislative aide, Nifemi Aje, said the incident was discovered on Wednesday as her staff resumed work.

“It was discovered that the unknown burglars quietly tampered with the inner office through which they accessed the office.

“The CCTV was demobilised.

“Items removed included an HP laptop computer, Smile internet device, machine box attached to CCTV HP screen and some copies of Laws of the Federation,” the statement read.

The aide said ‘traces of footsteps’ were discovered on the office rug and the wall cabinet was left disorganised.

Although the perpetrators of the burglary or thier sponsors are unknown, Mr Aje said a report of the incident has already been lodged at the police post at the National Assembly who assured that investigation has commenced into the matter.

“We are, however, waiting for the outcome of police investigation into the matter,” the official said.