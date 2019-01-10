Atiku promises to run a youth-driven administration if elected

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to run a youth-driven administration if given the mandate in February 16 election.

Mr Abubakar gave the commitment on Thursday at the PDP presidential campaign in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

According to the presidential hopeful, the essence of running the youth driven administration was to prepare them to garner experience for effective governance.

“Let me make this commitment that 40 per cent of my government will be dedicated to the youth and 30 per cent to the women.

“This is because I want the youth to garner enough experience to be able to take over from us,” Mr Abubakar said.

He urged the people to vote for the PDP in the forthcoming general election in order to end hunger, poverty and insecurity in the country.

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, called on the people of the state, especially the youth to vote for the PDP and Mr Abubakar as president so he would create massive jobs and reduce restiveness in the country.

He noted that the standard of living of Nigerians had not improved within the last three years, hence the need for them to vote for Mr Abubakar to get the country working again.

Similarly, Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman and Peter Obi, Vice Presidential candidate of the party urged the people to turnout massively to vote for Mr Abubakar and all PDP candidates during the election.

Mr Secondus, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to exhibit high sense of neutrality and avoid compromising the electoral process in the interest of democracy in the country.

“If INEC and the security agencies love this country, they should allow free, fair and credible election,” Mr Secondus said.

(NAN)

