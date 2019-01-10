Sunny, dust hazy weather to prevail on Friday – NiMet

Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted sunny and dust hazy weather conditions over most parts of the country with early morning mist/fog and partly cloudy conditions over some Southern cities on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted sunny and hazy conditions with chances of dust haze condition over the Central states.

It added that visibility range of two to five kilometres were expected over Bida, Minna and Abuja with day and night temperatures of 28 to 36 and 12 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperatures of 28 to 34 and 13 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience haze condition in the morning with chances of sunny and hazy condition in the afternoon and evening period over inland areas.

“Early morning mist/fog over the coastal region and prospect of partly cloudy condition are expected later in the day with day and night temperatures of 33 to 36 and 16 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are expected to prevail over North, Central and inland states while early morning mist/fog and partly cloudy condition are likely over the coast within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

