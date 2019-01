2019: I won’t use govt money for campaign — Buhari

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja reiterated his commitment to eliminating corruption in campaign financing in the country, pledging that he will not authorise the use of money from the treasury for his re-election campaign.

Speaking at the close of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, Mr Buhari directed cabinet ministers to take advantage of technology to reach out to voters on the need to return the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in next month’s general elections.

This was revealed in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

“As political parties spread their ideologies and views to every nook and corner of the country, the issue of cash payment to voters and its corrupting influence in electioneering has once again become a topical issue.

“Try and use text and multi-media messages to seek votes for the party and government.

‘‘There is no money from the treasury for use in the campaigns. I will not authorise that,” the president said.

Mr Buhari declared that the APC-led administration has a clear development agenda best suited to take Nigeria forward and sustain economic development.

‘‘This message needs to be taken to all Nigerians but we cannot use money from the treasury to share out to prospective voters.

‘‘Nigerians want change and we alone can deliver that change. Our people can no longer be swayed by money politics,’’ he said.

The president also used the occasion, which was a valedictory session for the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Khadija Ibrahim, to wish the minister success in her electoral contest.

The minister had signified her desire to leave the cabinet, in line with existing regulations, to run for a legislative seat in her native Yobe State.