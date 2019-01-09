Election: Ezekwesili storms Abuja markets, promises to drive industrialisation

Related News

Obiageli Ezekwesili, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), has promised to drive industrialisation in Nigeria if elected in 2019.

She said it would be achieved by encouraging marketers and entrepreneurs.

Mrs Ezekwesili made the pledge when she launched her campaign at the Mararaba and Nyanya markets in the FCT on Wednesday.

According to her, ACPN is positioned to promote economic and educational policies that will better the livelihood of ordinary Nigerians, especially the marketers and entrepreneurs.

“As soon as we assume office, I will ensure that children of the ordinary traders in the market receive free education.

“We have discovered that majority of children hawking on streets during school hours are children of common Nigerians and petty traders.

“My aspiration is geared towards ensuring that killings are stopped in the country and every family has food on their table,” she said.

Mai kurege che live in Mararaba market https://t.co/bnl7sCRf4X — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 9, 2019

She stressed the need to create a responsive government framework which would stimulate the entrepreneurial class to support the growth of new businesses in the country.

Mrs Ezekwesili called on all Nigerians to vote ACPN in the general elections, ”to save the country from collapse and bad governance”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the candidate danced with the marketers while sharing handbills and her manifesto. (NAN)