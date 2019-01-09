JUST IN: FEC approves four new private universities

The Federal Executive Council has approved the establishment of four new private universities in Nigeria.
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who announced the approvals while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the first meeting of the council this year, said the new universities are Greenfield University, Kaduna; Dominion University, Ibadan Oyo State;Trinity University, Ogun State and Westland University in Iwo, Osun State.
Mr Adamu said the approvals were given because all the four universities have met the criterion for establishing a university following a visitation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).
The approvals bring the number of private universities in Nigeria to 79.
