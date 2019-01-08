Dust hazy weather to prevail on Wednesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dust hazy weather conditions over most parts of the country with early morning mist/fog and partly cloudy conditions over the Southern part on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday, in Abuja, predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the Central cities.

It added that localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m was anticipated over the region with day and night temperatures of 28 to 35 and 10 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience dust haze conditions with visibility range of one to three kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m with day and night temperatures of 25 to 33 and 11 to 17 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than 1000m over the inland areas.

“Partly cloudy conditions and early morning mist/fog patches are expected over the coastal area with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 16 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are likely over the entire country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)