Nigeria Immigration Service disowns recruitment sites

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Tuesday advised Nigerians to be wary of fake recruitment sites operated by fraudsters.

A statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, said the attention of the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, had been drawn to a fake recruitment site operated by fraudsters.

“The site is captioned Nigeria Immigration Service 2019/2020 form and How to apply using a fake website www.mediangr.com,’’ he said.

Mr James said the service was taking every measure to uncover those behind the fraudulent advert and therefore advised the public to desist from patronising such sites.

He noted that every official communication on issues relating to the service had an official platform which included advert in approved national dailies and the official website.

“The NIS has not engaged any agent or person(s) in this respect; anyone touting recruitment should be reported to the nearest NIS formation.

“The NIS will continue to deliver its core values and service to the general public and any recruitment exercise will be made public in line with approved government policy,” Mr James said.

(NAN)

