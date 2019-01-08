Egypt confirmed new AFCON 2019 hosts

Related News

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced Egypt as the new hosts of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Only Egypt and South Africa indicated interests to host the 2019 finals after the rights were taken away from Cameroon late last year.

According to CAF, Cameroon was not ready to host a successful and expanded 24-team tournament and that necessitated the search for new hosts.

Before this latest chance, Egypt hosted Africa’s biggest football tournament a couple of times and the Pharaohs remain the most successful team in AFCON history.

Egypt and Nigeria will be starting off preparations for the 2019 AFCON with a friendly match between themselves.