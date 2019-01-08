BBC Africa launches governorship debates across Nigeria

Ahead of the general elections, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa has said it would host governorship debates in 10 states across Nigeria.

The debate will be conducted in four languages- Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Pidgin.

The debate would also enable political candidates vying for different political offices to discuss issues affecting them in their own local language.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the BBC said the debate would see political candidates questioned on issues around economy, education, health, Infrastructure and creation of jobs in the country.

Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, the Head of BBC West Africa, said the debate aims to bring governance closer to the people.

“By conducting the debates in local languages, we aim to engage audiences, clarify the issues and further bridge the gap between candidates and the electorate. It brings governance closer to the people,” she said.

The debate, themed ”Building impactful governance’,’ will host the first set of debates on January 10 by the Hausa service followed by two more debates each, through its newly launched services by BBC Igbo & Pidgin.

Each are to host two debates in front of a live audience.

In its demand for public accountability, the British medium urges public engagement using #BBGovDebate to share its activities at various social media platform such as Facebook and Instagram page, services website and via BBC partners.

DEBATE SCHEDULE
Hausa Service

Date: January 10
State: Nasarawa

Candidates:

APC A.A. Sule
NPRM Labaran Maku
PDP David Umbugadu
ZLP Umaru Awe Doma

Date: January 17
State: Gombe

Candidates:

APC Inuwa Yahaya
APGA Wali Modibbo
PDP Usman Bayero Nafada
PRP Abdulghaniyu Bello

Date: January 31
State: Kano

Candidates:

APC Abdullahi Ganduje
NPM Mustapha Getso
PDP Abba Kabir Yusuf
PRP Salihu Sagir Takai

Igbo Service

Date: January 18
State: Imo

Candidates:

AA Uche Nwosu
APC Hope Uzodimma
APGA Ifeanyi Araraume
PDP Chukwuemeka Ihedioha

Date: January 25
State: Abia

Candidates:

APGA Alex Otti
APC Uche Ogar
PDP Okezie Ikpeazu
SDP Blessing Nwagba

Pidgin Service

Date: January 17
State: Akwa Ibom

Candidates:

APC Nsima Ekere
PDP Udom Emmanuel
PRP Ekong Eyo
YDP Nya Etok

Date: January 31
State: Rivers

Candidates:

APC Tonye Cole
PDP Nyesom Wike
ADC Eniye Braide
ADP Victor Fingesi

Yoruba Service

Date: January 10
State: Kwara

Candidates:

ACCORD Ayorinde Adedoyin
ANRP Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia
APC Abdulrahman Abdulrazak
LABOUR Issa Aremu
PDP Razak Atunwa

Date: January 17
State: Lagos

Candidates:

APC Babajide Sanwo-Olu
ADP Babatunde Gbadamosi
ADC Muyiwa Fafowora
PDP Olujimi Agbaje

Date: February 1
State: Oyo

Candidates:

ADC Olufemi Lanleyin
ADP Alao Akala
APC Adebayo Adelabu
PDP Seyi Makinde

