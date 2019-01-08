BBC Africa launches governorship debates across Nigeria

Ahead of the general elections, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa has said it would host governorship debates in 10 states across Nigeria.
The debate will be conducted in four languages- Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Pidgin.
The debate would also enable political candidates vying for different political offices to discuss issues affecting them in their own local language.
In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the BBC said the debate would see political candidates questioned on issues around economy, education, health, Infrastructure and creation of jobs in the country.
Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, the Head of BBC West Africa, said the debate aims to bring governance closer to the people.
“By conducting the debates in local languages, we aim to engage audiences, clarify the issues and further bridge the gap between candidates and the electorate. It brings governance closer to the people,” she said.
The debate, themed ”Building impactful governance’,’ will host the first set of debates on January 10 by the Hausa service followed by two more debates each, through its newly launched services by BBC Igbo & Pidgin.
Each are to host two debates in front of a live audience.
In its demand for public accountability, the British medium urges public engagement using #BBGovDebate to share its activities at various social media platform such as Facebook and Instagram page, services website and via BBC partners.
DEBATE SCHEDULE
Hausa Service
Date: January 10
State: Nasarawa
Candidates:
APC A.A. Sule
NPRM Labaran Maku
PDP David Umbugadu
ZLP Umaru Awe Doma
Date: January 17
State: Gombe
Candidates:
APC Inuwa Yahaya
APGA Wali Modibbo
PDP Usman Bayero Nafada
PRP Abdulghaniyu Bello
Date: January 31
State: Kano
Candidates:
APC Abdullahi Ganduje
NPM Mustapha Getso
PDP Abba Kabir Yusuf
PRP Salihu Sagir Takai
Igbo Service
Date: January 18
State: Imo
Candidates:
AA Uche Nwosu
APC Hope Uzodimma
APGA Ifeanyi Araraume
PDP Chukwuemeka Ihedioha
Date: January 25
State: Abia
Candidates:
APGA Alex Otti
APC Uche Ogar
PDP Okezie Ikpeazu
SDP Blessing Nwagba
Pidgin Service
Date: January 17
State: Akwa Ibom
Candidates:
APC Nsima Ekere
PDP Udom Emmanuel
PRP Ekong Eyo
YDP Nya Etok
Date: January 31
State: Rivers
Candidates:
APC Tonye Cole
PDP Nyesom Wike
ADC Eniye Braide
ADP Victor Fingesi
Yoruba Service
Date: January 10
State: Kwara
Candidates:
ACCORD Ayorinde Adedoyin
ANRP Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia
APC Abdulrahman Abdulrazak
LABOUR Issa Aremu
PDP Razak Atunwa
Date: January 17
State: Lagos
Candidates:
APC Babajide Sanwo-Olu
ADP Babatunde Gbadamosi
ADC Muyiwa Fafowora
PDP Olujimi Agbaje
Date: February 1
State: Oyo
Candidates:
ADC Olufemi Lanleyin
ADP Alao Akala
APC Adebayo Adelabu
PDP Seyi Makinde