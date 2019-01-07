What the weather would look like on Tuesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted sunny and dust hazy weather conditions over most parts of the country and early morning mist/fog conditions over the coastal south on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook, on Monday in Abuja, predicted dust haze conditions with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the nation’s central cities.

It added that localised visibility of less than 1,000m was anticipated over the region with day and night temperatures of 20 to 36 and 10 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience thick dust haze condition with visibility less than 1,000m with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 and 12 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than 1,000m is anticipated over the inland areas.

“Hazy condition is expected with early morning mist/fog over the coastal area of the region with day and night temperatures of 35 to 37 and 16 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust haze conditions are likely over the entire country in the next 24 hours,’’ NiMet said.

(NAN)