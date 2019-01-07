Association of bus conductors pledge support for Buhari

Related News

The Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN) has expressed its readiness to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in the February general election.

Israel Adeshola, the BCAN National President, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Mr Adeshola said the association was convinced beyond doubt that the only way to guarantee better future for the country was through good governance and sincere leadership.

“The only way to achieve this is for us to collectively ensure that President Buhari return in 2019.

“It takes patience, sacrifice and honest commitment to rebuild what had been destroyed and that’s what the administration has been doing since it took over the helm of affairs.

“We all know that to destroy is very easy but to build is always not easy.

“The last 16 years of past administration witnessed the destruction of our economy as never before in the history of the country.

“The impunity that pervaded the previous administration greatly undermined the economic growth of the nation.

“There is no doubt that President Buhari is genuinely committed to ensuring that Nigeria regains her place as the giant of Africa both economically and politically,” he said.

The BCAN leader said that the association has advised its members to guide their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) jealously as they crave for the return of the president.

“The decision we make today will determine how good or bad our tomorrow will be,” he added.

Mr Adeshola said that now was the time Nigerian citizens must take that crucial decision of tomorrow to ensure better future for ourselves and coming generations.

According to him, Mr Buhari was committed to bettering the lot of Nigerian citizens through sustainable economic programmes aimed at improving social economic conditions of people.

“One of such programme is the empowerment of small scale businesses for sustainable growth and development where many people have benefited.

“President Buhari does not believe in given you fish but to teach you how to fish by yourself so that you can be self-reliant, those who give you fish today may not give you tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Adeshola said Mr Buhari’s return in 2019 would allow him complete the good work he has started by ensuring the quality of life of an average Nigerian and ensure future of unborn generations were secured and protected.

The BCAN president however called for unity and oneness among its members and the electorate to work as a team, collaborate with one another to ensure comprehensive victory for Mr Buhari.

NAN reports that BCAN has mobilised its members and inaugurated its campaign offices in Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo, Delta, Kogi, Ondo, Kwara, Jigawa and Kaduna States to mobilise support and ensure the re-election Mr Buhari.

(NAN)