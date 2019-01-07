Smugglers kill Customs officer in Ogun

Related News

An officer with the Ogun State Customs Command, Hamisu Sani, has been killed by suspected smugglers.

He was reportedly killed during an operation to retrieve smuggled rice kept in a hideout in Asero community area of Abeokuta.

The command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, made this known on Monday.

He said the command, on routine patrol, intercepted eight ‘reconstructed’ vehicles loaded with smuggled rice and kept in a hideout at Asero.

He said in an attempt to lawfully secure the said items, the smugglers and their accomplices ambushed the officer and killed him with machete.

The bandits also injured another operative, Tijani Michael, who is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The spokesman said the deceased has been buried according Islamic rites.

Vehicles with rice

He also said two suspects have been arrested by police and the eight vehicles secured.