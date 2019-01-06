Ready To Run: YIAGA launches TV show to promote young candidates

Related News

The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) in partnership with NotTooYoungToRun movement, Channels Television and PREMIUM TIMES have launched a television program designed to support youth candidates seeking elective offices in the 2019 general elections.

The TV show, supported by the European Union, tagged ‘Ready To Run’ will henceforth be aired on Channels Television every Sunday between 6:15pm – 7:00pm.

It is designed to address the challenge of limited access to the media or low media coverage by young candidates.

The 45 minutes show provides a unique opportunity for youth candidates to showcase their competence, capacity and commitment to excellent public leadership.

Every week, youth candidates aspiring for various political offices will engage voters on their manifestos and agenda.

Kick Off

On its first episode, the show had four segments which the host, Samson Itodo highlighted as ready to run lab, get out the vote, ready to run lounge and meet the youth.

The ready to run lab is focused on equipping candidates with skills and tactics for running effective electoral campaigns.

It focused mainly on the process of substitution of candidates, educating them on the various processes.

The get out the vote segment featured informative, credible and up-to-date voter education messages produced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and civil society groups.

Another segment of the program featured two candidates running for House of Representatives: Rinsola Abiola and Najibullah Tafida.

While Ms. Abiola is seeking to represent Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode federal constituency in Ogun state under the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr Tafida is the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Argungu/Auguie federal constituency of Kebbi State.

Other candidates, who were not on the live program were also profiled at a different segment.

All candidates invited to the show will be made to sign a pledge of transparency and accountability, organisers say.

The live programme also served as an avenue to solicit for campaign funds on behalf of the candidates.