Ready To Run: YIAGA launches TV show to promote young candidates

Samson Itodo
Samson Itodo

The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA) in partnership with NotTooYoungToRun movement, Channels Television and PREMIUM TIMES have launched a television program designed to support youth candidates seeking elective offices in the 2019 general elections.

The TV show, supported by the European Union, tagged ‘Ready To Run’ will henceforth be aired on Channels Television every Sunday between 6:15pm – 7:00pm.

It is designed to address the challenge of limited access to the media or low media coverage by young candidates.

The 45 minutes show provides a unique opportunity for youth candidates to showcase their competence, capacity and commitment to excellent public leadership.

Every week, youth candidates aspiring for various political offices will engage voters on their manifestos and agenda.

Kick Off

On its first episode, the show had four segments which the host, Samson Itodo highlighted as ready to run lab, get out the vote, ready to run lounge and meet the youth.

The ready to run lab is focused on equipping candidates with skills and tactics for running effective electoral campaigns.

It focused mainly on the process of substitution of candidates, educating them on the various processes.

The get out the vote segment featured informative, credible and up-to-date voter education messages produced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and civil society groups.

Another segment of the program featured two candidates running for House of Representatives: Rinsola Abiola and Najibullah Tafida.

While Ms. Abiola is seeking to represent Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode federal constituency in Ogun state under the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr Tafida is the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Argungu/Auguie federal constituency of Kebbi State.

Other candidates, who were not on the live program were also profiled at a different segment.

All candidates invited to the show will be made to sign a pledge of transparency and accountability, organisers say.

The live programme also served as an avenue to solicit for campaign funds on behalf of the candidates.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.