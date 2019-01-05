Sultan urges Muslims to search for new moon of Jimada Ula

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Saturday, urged Muslims to start looking for the new moon of Jimada Ula 1440AH.
Mr Abubakar made the call in a statement signed by Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.
“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that on January 6, which is equivalent to 29 day of Rabi’u Assani 1440AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Jimada Ula 1440AH.
“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Jimada Ula 1440AH on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.”
The monarch further prayed to Allah for help in the discharge of the religious duty by all Muslim leaders and the entire Ummah.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.