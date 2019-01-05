CAN fixes prayer day for 2019 election

Related News

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared January 10 as a national day of prayers for the success of the forthcoming general elections.

In a statement on Saturday, the association said the praise and worship session is also to ask God for the release of Leah Sharibu and others in the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists.

Although the statement was signed by Adebayo Oladeji, the special assistant to the CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, the CAN statement indicated the directive was given by its acting general secretary, Joseph Daramola.

The association, in the statement, called on all churches and Christians across the country to participate in the programme.

“The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared January 10 as a National Day of Prayers for peaceful, free, fair and credible election and freedom for Leah Sharibu and others in the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“The prayer meeting is to be organised in Abuja and all the State capitals nationwide between 11:00am and 2:00pm prompt with a view to asking God to prevent violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes with a view to having credible election.

“Christian politicians especially those contesting for elective offices or their representatives are also invited as they will be prayed for to be good Ambassadors of Christ before, during and after the election,” it said.

“We are to pray for all Christians contesting for one post or the other for the will of God to be done concerning their ambition. That the powerful in our nation will not be able to manipulate the election and edge them out,” the statement added.

CAN also asked all bloc leaders and their secretaries, all zonal chairmen, state chairmen and all denominational leaders to organise their church members to assemble at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

“All churches in the country are urged to participate in the programme to usher the country into a new era of peace, unity, safety and all round prosperity.”