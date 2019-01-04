NiMet predicts sunny, hazy, dry weather for Saturday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over most parts of the country and early morning mist/fog conditions over the coastal south on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja, predicted moderate dust condition with visibility range of three to five kilometres over the central region throughout the forecast period.

It added that the region would experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 29 to 35 and 11 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 28 to 33 and 11 to 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience moderate dust haze conditions with visibility range of three to five kilometres over the inland cities during the forecast period and early morning mist/fog patches over the coast.

“Later in the day, moderate dust haze with visibility range of three to five kilometres is expected over the region with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 16 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dryness and dusty atmosphere are envisaged across the country, while sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

