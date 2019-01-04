PDP responsible for Nigeria’s current woes – Amaechi

Related News

Chibuike Amaechi, Minister for Transportation and Director General (DG) of Buhari Campaign Organisation, said the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) was responsible for the current challenges Nigerians were passing through.

Mr Amaechi said this at the flag-off of Governor Simon Lalong’s re-election bid on Friday in Jos.

The minister was Speaker of the River State House of Assembly for eight years and the state governor for six out of eight years on the platform of the PDP.

Mr Amaechi said the hunger, poverty and under-development being faced in the country was because PDP diverted huge monies meant for the public into private use in its 16-year rule.

“If today Nigerians are hungry, it is because in its 16-year rule, the PDP stole monies meant for development of critical sectors of the economy.

“For 16 years, they gave us 3, 000 megawatts of electricity, today the current administration produces 7,000 megawatts.

“Because they diverted huge public funds, we were importing rice, but today the story is different and our local farmers are smiling to the banks.

“So, PDP is full of dishonest people and that is why they stole all our money,” he said.

Mr Amaechi noted that to address poverty, hunger and under-development, the present government is working in that regard.

He urged Plateau residents to vote President Mohammadu Buhari, and Mr Lalong for a second term, adding that the forthcoming polls would be a tussle between the “greedy rich versus the poor masses”.

“So, I am urging you the good people of Plateau to again vote APC at all levels, we mean well for this country, ” he said.

(NAN)