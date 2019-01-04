Man sets self ablaze to protest wife leaving him

Related News

A 40- year-old-man, Abdullahi Jafaru, attempted to commit suicide after his wife, Halima, refused to return home following a dispute, the police have said.

Mr Abdullahi poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze, the police said.

According to the Jigawa police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, on December 31, 2018, Halima left her matrimonial home because of a misunderstanding with her husband.

The police identified Mr Jafaru as being a resident of Shunar village, Kafin Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Mr Jinjiri said attempts made by Mr Jafaru to convince Halima, his first of two wives, to return were unsuccessful.

The couple reportedly have six children together.

Not being able to convince his wife, a troubled Mr Abdullahi then poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze.

“As soon as the police in the area got the hint, they swiftly moved to the scene and rescued the victim Mr Jafaru, then rushed him to hospital.

“Even while on sick bed receiving treatment, Mr Jafaru was still calling the name of Halima his wife even though his second wife remains with him at the hospital taking care of him,” the police spokesperson said.