Navy gets new spokesperson

Nigerian Navy
Nigerian Navy

The Nigerian Navy on Friday appointed Suleman Dahun, a commodore, as its new Director of Information.

The Naval Director of Plans, O. Daji, a rear admiral, announced this in a statement in Abuja.

Mr Dahun attended the University of Maiduguri where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication.

“The senior officer also attended the Deputy Spokesman’s Course at the Joint Information Activities Group (JIAG), Royal Airforce Base, Halton, United Kingdom (2016).

“Also, he attended the Journalist Protection in Conflict Zones Course at the Hellenic Multi-National PSOs Training Centre, Kilkis, Greece (2016).

“And the Joint Information Operations Course at JIAG, RAF, Halton (2017).

“Suleman is an Associate Member, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations,” he said.

Mr Dahun has served in all the operations commands of the Nigerian Navy and was one time Acting Director of Information, Naval Headquarters.

(NAN)

