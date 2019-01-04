Nigeria Rights Commission condemns police siege on Melaye’s residence

Police officers standing in front of Sen. Dino Melaye's house in Maitama, FCT
Police officers standing in front of Sen. Dino Melaye's house in Maitama, FCT [Photo: Sabi News]

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the police siege on the Abuja residence of Dino Melaye’s by the police, saying it violates his right and that of his family members.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, on Friday, faulted the method adopted by the police in effecting arrest of Mr Melaye.

According to the commission, “By this act, the right to freedom of movement of the occupants of the house has been violated consequentially.

“Is Melaye the only occupant of the house? How about the rest of the family and other people in that house and the neighbourhood?

“It is not a matter of whether the doors are locked from inside or outside but that the rest of the people are now terrified and unsure of their security due to the siege.”

According to the commission, under normal circumstances, the police ought to invite anybody for questioning and not to lay siege to the person’s house thereby infringing on the right of others.

The commission said it would not tolerate any form of impunity particularly from security agencies as the February general elections approached.

The NHRC called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to order the immediate withdrawal of his men from Melaye’s house.

(NAN)

