NCAA probes Azman Air incident at Port Harcourt Airport

Azman Air Plane used to illiterate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: Fly Nigeria]
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has began investigation into the incident involving an Azman Air Lagos-Port Harcourt flight which occurred on Thursday.

The general manager, NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

The airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number 5N-NAS made an emergency landing at the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, after one of its engines reportedly failed.

Mr Adurogboye explained that the NCAA would investigate the incident in line with standards and international best practices.

“We don’t have all the information yet but I can tell you that an Azman Air aircraft was involved in an incident yesterday enroute Lagos to Port Harcourt.

“The aircraft had an engine issue but it was able to land safely and the airline had to send another aircraft to pick their passengers from Port Harcourt.

“Our team of inspectors are on ground and will carry out checks to ascertain what led to the incident.

“Our engineers will check the aircraft and talk to the flight crew,’’ he said.

According to him, the essence of the investigation is to determine the next line of action and come out with recommendations that promote air safety in the country. (NAN)

