What the weather would look like on Friday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over most parts of the country and early morning mist/fog conditions over the coastal south on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted sunny and haze conditions over the Central region throughout the forecast period.

It added that the region would experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 27 to 35 and 16 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 26 to 31 and 9 to 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience sunny and hazy conditions over the inland cities throughout the forecast period.

“Early morning mist/fog with chances of hazy condition later in the day is anticipated over the coastal cities with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 17 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny and haze conditions are likely over the entire country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

