2019: What I have to offer Nigerians- Accord Party presidential candidate

The presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Isaac Ositelu, has said he would create jobs, ‘battle hunger’ and tackle the rot in the power sector if elected into office in 2019.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, on Wednesday, Mr Ositelu urged Nigerians to join the ”new movement”, the Accord Party, in order to fight for peace, prosperity, accountability and an improved standard of living.

He condemned the policies initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari both as a military head of state in 1984 and as a democratic leader in 2015.

He said the policies have yielded fewer results over the years.

He said the only war necessary for the common man to live the ”Nigeria dream” is the fight for basic necessities of life and affordable accommodation.

”There is only one WAR to fight in this country, and that WAR is the fight for basic necessities of life and affordable accommodation (Nigeria dream),” he said.

”In 1984 we were led in a war against indiscipline. Where did it get us – nowhere. In 2015 we started another war against corruption. Where did it lead us – again to nowhere.”

According to him, for the country to attain such success, the citizens must use their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ”as a weapon to vote for a good standard of living”.

”If you desire good standard of living, an opportunity for self-determination and functional government, instead of living in slumps then cast your vote for ACCORD party,” he said. ”Vote using your PVC is the weapon that will liberate you and your family from poverty, insecurity and diseases.”

He said Nigerians must vote out the two major parties, the All Progressive Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.