2019: ‘Not Too Young to Run’ movement launches TV programme

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ movement has said it would soon begin a TV programme aimed at supporting young candidates from political parties.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the group said the show is designed to address the challenges faced by young candidates especially ”with the high-cost of engaging the media during the election campaign”.

The TV show tagged: ”Ready To Run” will be aired on Channels Television every Sunday between 6:15 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The show starts airing on Sunday, January 6, 2019.

”Most youth candidates running in the 2019 elections are faced with the challenge of limited access to the media or low media coverage,” the group said.

“This is further exacerbated by the high cost of engaging media during the electoral campaign.

”The TV show is designed to address this challenge by providing a unique opportunity for youth candidates to showcase their competence, capacity, and commitment to excellent public leadership.

“Every week, youth candidates running for legislative and executive positions will be featured to engage voters on their manifestos and agenda,” it said.

The show is also expected to feature a ”political organising lab” to equip the young candidates with skills and tactics for running effective electoral campaigns.

The group, in December, organised a programme, the Convergence, where 400 young candidates who gathered in Abuja at a three-day conference were trained.