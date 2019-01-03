Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has inaugurated two committees to ensure the smooth conduct of the 2019 general election.

The swearing in ceremony took place on Thursday at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

After the inauguration, the chairman, Mahmood Yakubu said he would meet with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday by 4pm at the union’s secretariat to discuss the strike it embarked on and how it affects the election.

The first committee will cover logistics for the election while the second committee will take care of ‘in-house’ affairs, according to Mr Yakubu.

The logistics committee is made up representatives from Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Immigration, Nigerian Army, Air force, Navy, Custom, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the police, and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.

Mr Yakubu also said the commission would meet with the Nigerian Labour Congress next week as part of the preparation for the elections.

ABM Muazu, speaking for the committee, appreciated the commission for the responsibility, while assuring the chairman and the nation that the committee will do whatever is needed to ensure a smooth process.