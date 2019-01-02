Better to be an atheist than a hypocritical Christian – Pope

Pope Francis on Wednesday criticised hypocrites in the Catholic Church during his general audience in the Vatican.
“How often do we see the scandal of these people who go to church and are there every day, and then they lead a life in which they hate others or talk badly about other people.
“Better not go to church: Live like an atheist,’’ Francis said.
During the audience, the Argentinian leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics demonstrated his ability to connect with ordinary people.
He, however, received members of the Cuban National Circus, while he laughed with the dancing artists and balanced a football on his fingertip.
(dpa/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.