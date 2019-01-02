Dust hazy weather to prevail over Nigeria on Thursday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust hazy weather conditions with reduced visibility over most parts of the country and misty morning over the coastal south on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday in Abuja predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the central region.

It added that localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m was likely to prevail over the entire region with day and night temperatures of 27 to 36 and 11 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience dust haze condition with a visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m.

It also predicted that northern cities would experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 28 to 35 and 11 to 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the inland cities.

“Early morning mist and fog is probable over the coastal cities, which is expected to give way to dust haze condition as the day progresses with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 16 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Dust Haze condition is envisaged over the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)