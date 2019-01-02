Yuletide: Federal Secretariat records low turnout of civil servants

File photo of workers resuming duties after New Year holiday at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja
File photo of workers resuming duties after New Year holiday at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja

Following the end of Christmas and New Year holidays, civil servants in the FCT resumed their official duties in Abuja on Wednesday with low activities.

The federal government had declared December 25 and December 26, as well as January 1, as public holidays to enable workers celebrate Yuletide festivities.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored workers resumption at the Federal Secretariat, reports that few civil servants were seen in their offices.

Similarly, the car parks and restaurants at the secretariat were virtually empty.

Rakiya Umar, a civil servant, said the scanty staff in offices was due to the fact that many civil servants were yet to resume from the holidays.

She also attributed the low activity to the fact that many civil servants take their annual leave in December which runs into the holiday.

She expressed optimism that normal activities would pick fully up next week when all workers would have resumed.

Bridget Ugwu, another civil servant, said that workers hardly resume fully after the annual Yuletide holidays.

She however urged civil servants to be diligent in their duties as they were responsible for implementing government policies.

“Civil servants should be patriotic in contributing their quota to national development.

“The holiday was a good opportunity for us to rest and be refreshed, I came to the office to continue work,” she said.

Sadiq Umar, one of the security personnel at the secretariat car park, said that they were resting today as many cars didn’t come to park compared to high activities at the park on normal days.

He also attributed the empty car park to low turnout of civil servants at work due to the public holidays.

NAN also observed that business at the Coca-cola restaurant at the secretariat was very low as there were no customers to patronise them.

Ruth Okon, who owns a restaurant at the secretariat, said business was very poor as workers have not resumed.

According to her, many of the workers have travelled for the holidays and are yet to return.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.