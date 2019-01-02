ASUU Strike: NANS to commence mass action against FG, ASUU, ASUP January 7

Students in a university campus used to illustrate the story
Students in a university campus used to illustrate the story

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a noticed to all its structures and organs to commence mobilization for mass action against the federal government, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics.

This was contained in a statement signed by the association’s president, Danielson Akpan, on Sunday.

The ASUU commenced a nationwide strike on November 4 after the lecturers accused the federal government of not implementing previous agreements.

The association had earlier issued an ultimatum of two weeks to FG, ASUU and ASUP on December 23, to call off the strike or face confrontation.

According to the correspondence, the association blamed the parties involved (FG, ASUU and ASUP) of not making appreciable steps in resolving the crises.

Mr Akpan accused the university lecturers of not showing enough commitment to end the strike, saying they staged a workout during negotiations with the government despite the latter meeting two out of their three demands.

The three major issues, the NANS leader said, include the non-payment of some academic staff salaries shortfall, non-release of operational license for NUPEMCO (Nigerian Universities Pension Management Company), and non-payment of earned academic allowances.

“The minor disagreement over figures in salaries shortfall which the FG claimed to be N15 billion as against ASUU’s N25 billion,” he said.

“None of the issues mentioned above directly improves the lot of Nigerian students or infrastructure and basic amenities on our campuses. Again, the question, why are Nigerian Students made to suffer for the interests of ASUU or ASUP which doesn’t improve lots of Nigerian students arises,” Mr Akpan said.

He urged all structures and organs of the NANS to begin meetings and mobilisation immediately ahead of the mass action commencing on January 7, 2019.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.