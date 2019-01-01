Why we’re proposing parliamentary system — Rep

Related News

A member of House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), says adopting parliamentary system will help reduce corruption and address frictions among different arms of government in Nigeria.

Mr Chinda, who led 71 other lawmakers to sponsor a bill aimed at reverting the county to parliamentary system at the House in December 2018, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the idea was out of the need to curb frictions and ensure synergy among arms of government.

According to him, “If you ask some legislators of some government policies, it is difficult for them to clearly understand because the interface between the executive and the legislature is not as it should be.

“The parliamentary system will ensure that the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary are on the same page.

“The system will iron out all these things; that is why we have thrown it up for Nigerians to look at, discuss and see that it will help us in proffering solutions to some of the problems of our country,’’ he said.

Mr Chinda added that there was need to try something else away from the presidential system as the cost of governance was too high for the

country.

The lawmaker said in the process of introducing the bill, the sponsors considered the idea of a unicameral legislature as against bicameral currently being practised.

He said he was in support of a unicameral legislature as it would further cut cost.

Mr Chinda said the sponsors were not condemning the presidential system neither were they praising parliamentary system but were looking for a system that best suits Nigeria, given its dynamic nature.

He recalled that Nigeria practised parliamentary system in the past where power was devolved, leading to healthy competition among regions and

resulting in great progress.

“What we have proposed in that bill is that the exclusive list should be pruned down and so issues of devolution of power is taken care of and I can assure you that you will see healthy competition and this country will grow for all of us.

“I am from Rivers, why can I not go to Sokoto to do my business there when I see myself as a Nigerian.

“It is because of the constitution and the laws that we have; you fill forms and you have to indicate your tribe.

“We should begin to remove that mentality and begin to think of Nigeria first,” he said.

He said the parliamentary system would help to check the issues of corruption as ministers would be part of the parliament and they would be accountable.

The lawmaker said the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the amended Electoral Amendment bill for the fourth time was another reason Nigeria should revert to the parliamentary system.

He explained that the amendment was made to move the electoral process forward but it was left by the president for almost a year before finally declining assent on the ground that it was too close to election.

“I am of the view that we should override the president and I have also spoken to some members about it,” he said.

(NAN)