Why Buhari is best choice for 2019 — Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, has called on Nigerians to sustain the achievements and progress recorded by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in the past four years with their votes, come February 2019.

Mr Obaseki made the call while worshipping at the Cathedral Church of St. John, Diocese of Sabongida-Ora Anglican Communion, Owan West Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The governor said when the people cast their votes for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the general elections, it would enable the president continue his good work of developing the nation.

”We must understand that Nigeria faces major challenges, but we are on course as we have done quite a lot of work in the last four years,” he said. “We need to sustain the work we are doing by voting enmasse for APC to ensure that the development continues.”

The governor said the demographic growth of the population of the nation was alarming with the attendant challenges.

He, however, said the president was equal to the task in creating opportunities and empowering people to make life meaningful for Nigerians

Mr Obaseki said his administration was investing in basic education, Primary Health Care and agriculture to attract industries to the state.

”I want to assure the people of Edo that I will make life possible for the people.”

In his sermon, entitled ”Our year of divine expansion,” Augustine Ohilebo, Diocesan Bishop, Diocese of Sabongida-Ora, said Christians would not enjoy God’s blessings without personal relationship with Him.

”If you are outside the camp of God you are prone to danger. Sin hinders your relationship with God and limits your expansion.

”For you to experience divine expansion, you need to get in contact with God,” the Bishop admonished.